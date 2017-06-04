Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, June 4, 2017

Sunday's Rio Nightlife Pick - Foli GriA Orquestra will perform this evening in Botafogo, at 7PM, and promises to make everyone dance with its irresistible afrobeat music mixed with Caribbean and Brazilian popular references. With Fela Kuti as its main inspiration, Foli GriA Orquestra will present to the audience its authentic musical creations and its interpretations of traditional afrobeat and Afro Latin popular music.

