Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, June 18, 2017

Sunday's Rio Nightlife Pick - This afternoon, group Rio Candombe takes the Afro Uruguayan cultural roots to Rio's Port Zone, with SaA da de Tambores de Candombe , at 4PM. Brought by the African bantu slaves in the diaspora to South America, Camdombe developed in Uruguay and survived until the present day as an artistic expression of resistance.

Chicago, IL

