Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, June 18, 2017

Sunday's Rio Nightlife Pick - This afternoon, group Rio Candombe takes the Afro Uruguayan cultural roots to Rio's Port Zone, with SaA da de Tambores de Candombe , at 4PM. Brought by the African bantu slaves in the diaspora to South America, Camdombe developed in Uruguay and survived until the present day as an artistic expression of resistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.