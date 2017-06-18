Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, June 18, 2017
Sunday's Rio Nightlife Pick - This afternoon, group Rio Candombe takes the Afro Uruguayan cultural roots to Rio's Port Zone, with SaA da de Tambores de Candombe , at 4PM. Brought by the African bantu slaves in the diaspora to South America, Camdombe developed in Uruguay and survived until the present day as an artistic expression of resistance.
