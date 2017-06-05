Rio mayor says residents should be in...

Rio mayor says residents should be inspired by Shimon Peres

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro said in an interview that his city's residents must be inspired by the memory of Israel's late former president and prime minister, Shimon Peres. "The Cariocas must be inspired by Peres," Mayor Marcello Crivella told O Globo newspaper, using the term to describe Rio's native residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,684 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC