Prosecutor calls for 20-year sentence for Suriname president

PARAMARIBO, Suriname - A prosecutor is calling for a 20-year prison sentence for Suriname President Desi Bouterse for his role in the December 1982 killing of 15 prominent political opponents in the South American country. Prosecutor Roy Elgin says there is sufficient evidence that Bouterse was present in the colonial fort in the capital city of Paramaribo when troops under his command summarily executed opponents of his then-military dictatorship.

