Primary school pupils have new Antarc...

Primary school pupils have new Antarctic class-mate after King Penguin adoption

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

Finchingfield Primary School pupils have adopted the love-able animal, which lives in a penguin colony at Volunteer Point in the Falkland Islands. The children will receive regular updates about how their penguin is getting on, and will learn about environmental challenges such as climate change and how pollution is threatening penguins in the South Atlantic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,631 • Total comments across all topics: 282,013,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC