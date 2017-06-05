Pollinating Cockroach Found in Chile

Pollinating Cockroach Found in Chile

Researchers have discovered a species of cockroach native to Chile that feeds on flower pollen and may even pollinate plants. Only two species of pollinating cockroaches are currently known around the globe: One in French Guiana and the other in Borneo.

Chicago, IL

