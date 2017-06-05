Poll Finds 85 Percent of Venezuelans ...

Poll Finds 85 Percent of Venezuelans Oppose Constitution Revision

23 hrs ago

President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution is opposed by 85 percent of Venezuelans, according to a survey by polling company Datanalisis carried out as protests calling for presidential elections intensified. In the poll, conducted May 29-June 4, 85 percent of respondents agreed with the statement: "There is no need to change the current constitution.

Chicago, IL

