Police seize 60 assault rifles at Rio de Janeiro airport

Rio De Janeiro, June 2 Police seized 60 assault rifles hidden in a cargo container at the Rio de Janeiro international airport, authorities said. The shipment of swimming pool heaters dispatched from Miami also contained 45 AK-47 rifles, 14 AR-15's and one G3 rifle, all heavy calibre military weapons, reports Efe.

Chicago, IL

