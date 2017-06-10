Pinera Consolidating Lead for Chile P...

Pinera Consolidating Lead for Chile Presidency, Poll Shows

Chilean former President Sebastian Pinera and Chilean right-wing lawyer and Santiago's mayoral candidate Felipe Alessandri greet supporters during Municipal elections in Santiago, Oct. 23, 2016. Conservative former president Sebastian Pinera has pulled further ahead of center-left hopeful Alejandro Guillier in Chile's presidential race, but the two remain the favorites to face off in the November election, a closely watched poll showed on Friday.

