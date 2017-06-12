Organizers May Cancel the 2018 Carniv...

Organizers May Cancel the 2018 Carnival Samba School Parades in Rio

In a surprising move, the Independent League of Samba Schools announced on Wednesday night that if the League is unable to receive subsidies from the city of Rio de Janeiro, the world's most famous samba parades will be cancelled for Carnival 2018. Rio's Samba school association, LIESA, threatens to cancel 2018 Carnival samba school parade competition if city cuts funding, photo by Fernando Grilli/Riotur.

Chicago, IL

