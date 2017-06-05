OPINION: Two vibrant, complex Brazils
Demonstrators march against Brazil's President Michel Temer, holding banners that read in Portuguese Temer Out, and Elections Now, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 21. Having returned from a trip to soccer-obsessed Brazil, and both Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, I'm still having trouble digesting all I saw and heard. One thing that seemed to unite Brazilians was an intense dislike of U.S. President Donald Trump.
