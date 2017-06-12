Nissan's 'Brazilian Beast' rocks Argentina show
Buenos Aires, Argentina - This in-your-face double cab beetle-crusher so impressed visitors to the Nissan Design Centre in Rio de Janeiro, where it was designed and built, that they nicknamed it "The Beast", and that became the unofficial code-name for the project. Officially, however, it's the Frontier Attack Concept, created specifically for the Buenos Aires motor show, on this week - and Nissan Argentina is already saying that if the reaction from show visitors is positive enough, it could go into production.
