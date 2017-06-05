Multiple threats could lead to downfall of Brazil president
Brazil's President Michel Temer, second right, sits next to President of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia, right, and the President of the National Congress Eunicio Oliveira, second left, and his Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha, as they attend a ceremony at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court is returning to its examination of illegal campaign finance allegations that could force President Michel Temer from office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC