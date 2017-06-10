Miami guns hidden in Rio airport shipment: Police

Talk about landing in hot water: 60 assault rifles were hidden in a shipment of swimming pool heating equipment delivered to Rio de Janeiro from Miami, Brazilian police said Thursday. Firearms seized from inside shipments of pool heating systems at the international airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 1, 2017 AFP RIO DE JANEIRO: Talk about landing in hot water: 60 assault rifles were hidden in a shipment of swimming pool heating equipment delivered to Rio de Janeiro from Miami, Brazilian police said Thursday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.