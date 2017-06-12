Mexico to speed up extradition of Chilean wanted for Pinochet ally murder

Mexico and Chile agreed on Thursday to speed up the extradition of Chilean citizen Raul Escobar Poblete, wanted in his home country for allegedly participating in the 1991 murder of senator Jaime Guzman, a close ally of late dictator Augusto Pinochet. Escobar Poblete, then a member of the leftist paramilitary Manuel Rodriguez Patriotic Front , was arrested last week by Mexican police after being on the run from Chilean authorities for two decades.

