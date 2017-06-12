Merkel calls for fight against anti-Semitism

In the first hours of her one-day official visit to the South American country, Merkel on Thursday visited the oldest congregation in Argentina, the synagogue of the Israeli Congregation of the Argentine Republic, better known as Libertad Temple, in Buenos Aires. "This synagogue is a symbol of the great Jewish community of Argentina, where many Germans came escaping from the Nazis," she said.

