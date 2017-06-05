Man identified as Colombian judge acc...

Man identified as Colombian judge accused in arms-shipment case in Miami

Read more: The Miami Herald

Miguel Horacio GA3mez Achicue, identified in Colombian news media as a judge in Cali,was arraigned in Miami federal court last week and pleaded not guilty in a case involving the shipment of parts for AR-15 rifles. The case attracted renewed attention after the Colombian news outlet Noticias Caracol identified GA3mez Achicue as a labor court judge in Cali, a major Colombian city southwest of BogotA , the capital.

Chicago, IL

