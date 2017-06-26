Man beaten to death for watching sex ...

Man beaten to death for watching sex act in Guyana

2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Guyana police have detained three people, including a woman, who are accused of beating a man to death on Monday after he refused to stop gazing at their threesome sex act. A police statement said that the three were engaged in a sex act at a beach in Bartica during the early hours of Monday when they realised they were being watched by the man.

