Maduro says helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court

President Nicolas Maduro said a police helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court on Tuesday in a confusing incident that he called a thwarted "terrorist attack" aimed at ousting him from power. The exchange took place as Maduro was speaking live on state television to pro-government journalists.

