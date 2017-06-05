Lender CAF denies Venezuela enters grace period on loans
Latin American development bank CAF denied on Friday that Venezuela had entered a grace period for payment on its loans, a day after legislative sources said the country was late on a $30 million for interest payment. "At this moment, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is up to date on its obligations," the bank said in an emailed statement.
