Istanbul Symphony Orchestra to perform in South America
The Istanbul Symphony Orchestra is set to go on a tour in South America. Under the baton of chief conductor Milan Turkovic, violinists Vadim Repin and Rebecca Hartmann will accompany the orchestra.
