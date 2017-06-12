Istanbul Symphony Orchestra to perfor...

Istanbul Symphony Orchestra to perform in South America

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The Istanbul Symphony Orchestra is set to go on a tour in South America. Under the baton of chief conductor Milan Turkovic, violinists Vadim Repin and Rebecca Hartmann will accompany the orchestra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC