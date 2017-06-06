ISRO will work on electric propulsion system: Chairman

Sriharikota : Indian Space Research Organisation will work on launching vehicles with "electric propulsion system" so that large satellites can be sent into space by the agency, its Chairman A S Kiran Kumar said yesterday. "We had the capability to launch 2.2 tonne satellites and in yesterday's GSLV-MKIII D1 launch, we successfully used electric propulsion system," he told reporters here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.