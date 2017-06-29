In Mega-Operation, 96 Police Officers to be Arrested in Rio
Early this morning the Civil Police in Rio de Janeiro executed Operation Calabar, aimed at the arrest of 96 military police officers and seventy traffickers and other criminals suspected of being part of a corruption scheme in SA o GonA alo, in the metropolitan region of the state. Secretary of State for Security, Roberto SA and Military Police commander, Colonel Wolney Dias , at a press conference in May, photo by Tomaz Silva/AgAancia Brasil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC