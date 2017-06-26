'I'm treated as if I'm a criminal mas...

'I'm treated as if I'm a criminal mastermind... I'm innocent of all ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Former OCI president Pat Hickey vows to clear his name after ticketing scandal of Rio 2016, in an exclusive interview with Paul Williams 'I'm treated as if I'm a criminal mastermind... I'm innocent of all charges' - Pat Hickey speaks out Pat Hickey has insisted he is totally innocent of all charges as he breaks his silence about his arrest during the Olympic games. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/im-treated-as-if-im-a-criminal-mastermind-im-innocent-of-all-charges-pat-hickey-speaks-out-35869090.html Pat Hickey has insisted he is totally innocent of all charges as he breaks his silence about his arrest during the Olympic games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC