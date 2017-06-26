'I'm treated as if I'm a criminal mastermind... I'm innocent of all ...
Former OCI president Pat Hickey vows to clear his name after ticketing scandal of Rio 2016, in an exclusive interview with Paul Williams 'I'm treated as if I'm a criminal mastermind... I'm innocent of all charges' - Pat Hickey speaks out Pat Hickey has insisted he is totally innocent of all charges as he breaks his silence about his arrest during the Olympic games. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/im-treated-as-if-im-a-criminal-mastermind-im-innocent-of-all-charges-pat-hickey-speaks-out-35869090.html Pat Hickey has insisted he is totally innocent of all charges as he breaks his silence about his arrest during the Olympic games.
