GSAT-17 to be launched from French Guiana tomorrow

Bengaluru, Jun 28 India's latest communication satellite GSAT-17 will be launched early tomorrow onboard Arianespace rocket from Kourou in French Guiana. "GSAT-17 is scheduled to be launched at 2:29 hrs IST on June 29 by the Ariane-5 launch vehicle," the Indian Space Research Organisation said here today.

