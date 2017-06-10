Granger invites Jagdeo to meeting on Gecom chairman appointment
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has been invited to a meeting with President David Granger later this month to continue consultations regarding the appointment of a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission , but up to press time last night there was no word on Jagdeo's response. The letter, written by Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday, refers to statements Jagdeo made in the press the previous day, but did not spell them out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC