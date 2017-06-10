Gov't drops charges against accused i...

Gov't drops charges against accused in Kaieteur Park illegal mining

Stabroek News

The government, through the Ministry of Natural Resources, yesterday announced that as an "act of goodwill" charges will not be pursued against the 20 persons arrested last weekend for alleged illegal mining in the Kaieteur National Park in Region Eight. The Ministry of Natural Resources, in a statement issued yesterday, said that following a meeting between subject Minister Raphael Trotman and officials from the ministry and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission , it was decided that as an act of good faith that government will not prosecute those arrested.

