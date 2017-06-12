GDF says 26 dredges found in Kaieteur National Park
After days of questions about its role in the Kaieteur National Park and the detention of a journalist, the Guyana Defence Force yesterday issued a statement saying that 26 dredges had been found in the protected area and it said it is constitutionally obligated to support the maintenance of law and order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
