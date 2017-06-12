GDF says 26 dredges found in Kaieteur...

GDF says 26 dredges found in Kaieteur National Park

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

After days of questions about its role in the Kaieteur National Park and the detention of a journalist, the Guyana Defence Force yesterday issued a statement saying that 26 dredges had been found in the protected area and it said it is constitutionally obligated to support the maintenance of law and order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC