Fly Allways to start flights between Paramaribo and Curacao
PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- Fly Allways will be launching twice weekly scheduled flights between Paramaribo and Curacao. Beginning on June 25, 2017, Fly Allways will fly to Curacao on Wednesdays and Sundays.
