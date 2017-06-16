FARC Still Under Attack Despite Colombia Peace Accords
As a member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia , he had spent his entire adulthood engaged in armed conflict against the Colombian state. Following the 2016 peace agreement between the FARC and the government of Juan Manuel Santos, OrtA z, like thousands of other rank-and-file FARC guerrillas, was to disarm and reintegrate into civil society under the terms of the deal.
