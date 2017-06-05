FARC Accuses Colombian Government of 'Repeatedly Breaking' Peace Accord
Weapons belonging to rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia are stored at a rebel camp in La Carmelita near Puerto Asis in Colombia's southwestern state of Putumayo. The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia accused the Colombian government Sunday of "repeatedly breaking" various terms of their peace deal, and threatened to delay the Marxist rebels' demobilization.
