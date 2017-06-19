Eight killed, five missing in Colombia coal mine blast

BOGOTA: An explosion at an illegal coal mine in central Colombia killed at least eight people, as rescuers scrambled to find five others still missing, authorities said on Saturday, updating earlier figures. The blast on Friday occurred at a coal mine in the town of Cucunuba in Cundinamarca state, some 90 kilometers north of Bogota, at about 2130 GMT.

