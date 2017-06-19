Eddie Ramirez Gets Split Nod Over Eri...

Eddie Ramirez Gets Split Nod Over Erick Bone, Bellows Upset

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Sam's Town Gambling Hall, Las Vegas, NV - In the main event, Eddie Ramirez stayed undefeated with a hard fought split decision victory over Erick Bone . The final scores were 97-93 twice and 93-97.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC