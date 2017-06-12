Does the UK election mark the end for Theresa May?
In this week's UpFront , we speak to former Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer and Brexit supporter Norman Lamont about the latest British election, what it means for Brexit and if it spells the end for Prime Minister Theresa May . In the Reality Check, we examine claims that socialism is the cause of the current crisis in Venezuela.
