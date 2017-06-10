Debt Dialogue: May 2017 - Follow-up: ...

Debt Dialogue: May 2017 - Follow-up: Second Circuit Affirms Dismissal ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: JD Supra

Debt Dialogue: May 2017 - Follow-up: Second Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Action on Ecuador Debt Based on Expansive No-Action Clause The January 2017 issue of Debt Dialogue reported on a decision rendered in federal court for the Southern District of New York, Penades v. The Republic of Ecuador , on the application of a no-action clause found in an indenture governing sovereign debt of Ecuador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC