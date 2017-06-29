Colombia's FARC Rebels Disarm, End Armed War with Government

Colombia's Marxist FARC rebels concluded their disarmament on Tuesday, handing in all but a few of their individual weapons to the United Nations and ending their role in a half-century war that killed more than 220,000 and displaced millions. The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC, turned in the remaining 40 percent of their firearms in Mesetas, a mountainous area in southeastern Colombia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.