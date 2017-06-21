Colombian rebels release kidnapped Du...

Colombian rebels release kidnapped Dutch journalists

16 hrs ago

Two Dutch journalists who were kidnapped earlier this week by leftist rebels in Colombia have been released unharmed, Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Bert Koenders said early Saturday. Koenders said he spoke by phone to the journalists shortly after their release.

Chicago, IL

