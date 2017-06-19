Colombian Judge Arraigned in Florida ...

Colombian Judge Arraigned in Florida Court on Weapons Shipment Charges

A Colombian judge, Miguel Horacio Gomez Achicue, was arrested at Miami International Airport earlier this month and later arraigned on charges relating to the shipment of gun parts from the U.S. to his home country. Gomez Achicue is accused of sending parts of an AR-15, a civilian version of the military's M-16, from Pembroke Pines, Florida to Cali, Colombia in violation of federal customs laws .

