Colombian garbage man builds library from discarded books

Tuesday Read more: Egypt Today

Emptying the bins of Colombia's capital, Jose Alberto Gutierrez one day found a copy of the classic novel "Anna Karenina," and kept it. That was 20 years ago -- and the garbage man continued to collect Bogota's discarded books, amassing 25,000 in a free library, swelled by donations.

Chicago, IL

