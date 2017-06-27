Colombia takes big step to peace as rebels lay down guns
Guerrillas from Colombia's largest rebel army no longer carry their guns along the road miles from the nearest city, a byway with mud so deep that even earth-moving equipment are paralyzed when it rains. In recent days, each of the rebels stationed at this demobilization camp carved from Colombia's eastern jungles have relinquished their weapons to United Nations observers and vowed to help end the country's half-century conflict.
