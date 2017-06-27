Colombia takes big step to peace as rebels lay down guns

A rebel of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, stands guard at the Mariana Paez demobilization zone, one of many rural camps where rebel fighters are making their transition to civilian life, in Buenavista, in the municipality of Mesetas, Colombia, Monday, June 26, 2017. On Tuesday, Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos and the FARC's top commander Timochenko will meet here to commemorate the completion of the disarmament process.

