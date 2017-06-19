Colombia: Bombing at mall kills 3, in...

Colombia: Bombing at mall kills 3, including French woman

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos vowed to capture those responsible for detonating a homemade bomb that killed three people, including a French woman, in a busy shopping mall over the weekend and threatened to undermine years of security gains. Santos offered a reward of around $35,000 to anyone with information about Saturday's attack at the upscale Centro Andino in the heart of the city's tourist district.

