Colombia Authorities Release Composites of Suspects in Bogota Mall Bombing

The explosion that rocked the Centro Andino shopping center in BogotA , Saturday, killing three women and injuring 11 has security forces in Colombia searching for clues to arrest persons implicated in the terror attack. The bomb placed in the women's bathroom on the eve of Father's Day detonated at 5:10pm forcing the evacuation of shops, restaurants and a crowded movie theatre in the heart of one of BogotA 's most visited areas, known as 'Zona Rosa.'

