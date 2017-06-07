Colombia: Armed Groups Oppress Riverside Communities

Two armed groups competing for control over stretches of Colombia's San Juan river are committing serious abuses against Afro-Colombian and indigenous Wounaan riverside communities, Human Rights Watch said today. The National Liberation Army guerrillas and the paramilitary successor group Gaitanist Self-defenses of Colombia have been engaged in conflict with one another in the ChocA3 province for years.

