Chile's Bachelet asks forgiveness fro...

Chile's Bachelet asks forgiveness from indigenous Mapuche

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

President Michelle Bachelet on Friday asked for forgiveness from Chile's largest indigenous group for what she said were "errors and horrors" committed by the Chilean state over the years. Bachelet also announced plans to provide more resources to the Mapuche community, including financing for infrastructure projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,990,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC