Chile's Bachelet asks forgiveness from indigenous Mapuche
President Michelle Bachelet on Friday asked for forgiveness from Chile's largest indigenous group for what she said were "errors and horrors" committed by the Chilean state over the years. Bachelet also announced plans to provide more resources to the Mapuche community, including financing for infrastructure projects.
