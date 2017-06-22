Chileans ramp up extradition request ...

Chileans ramp up extradition request for Pinochet-era murder, torture suspect living in Sydney

The Turnbull government is facing mounting pressure to grant a Chilean extradition request for a Sydney woman accused of involvement in kidnapping, torture and murder as an agent of former military dictator Augusto Pinochet's feared secret police. Adriana Rivas, a long-time Australian resident recently working as a nanny, has been charged with seven counts of "aggravated kidnapping" from her time with DirecciA3n de Inteligenca Nacional and is the subject of a campaign by members of the Chilean community in Australia.

