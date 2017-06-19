Casa Bromelia: a Travel Concierge and...

Casa Bromelia: a Travel Concierge and Villa in Rio

Over two years ago Ipanema gained a unique boutique guesthouse - or villa - the Casa Bromelia, launched by California transplant Lauren Quinn. After successfully building a brand, Quinn has expanded to be 'Casa Bromelia - a Rio Travel Concierge' and soon will be launching a Bromelia Swimwear line.

