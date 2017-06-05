Canada's threat level constantly bein...

Canada's threat level constantly being 'examined and reassessed': Goodale

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Municipal, provincial and RCMP officers from across the country will be involved in executing a plan to ensure Canadians are kept safe on July 1, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Monday, noting this will involve "seamless collaboration" among security and intelligence agencies. "The threat to the country is constantly being examined and reassessed," Goodale said, just before a meeting of the Senate national security committee.

Chicago, IL

