Can Airbus bring cheap internet to the world?
Airbus has started work on the first of 900 satellites that could one day deliver the internet to every corner of the world. The new satellites are part of a project by the aircraft manufacturer and OneWeb, a Florida startup that wants to provide affordable internet access via small satellites orbiting the Earth.
