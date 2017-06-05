Business Partners Back Away From JBS Amid Bribery Scandal
Some restaurants and supermarket chains in Brazil have either stopped purchasing JBS products or said they are considering doing so RIO DE JANEIRO-Brazilian meat giant JBS is facing a backlash from its business partners after admitting to bribing nearly 2,000 politicians in exchange for subsidized financing that helped turn the company into the world's largest meatpacker. A slew of restaurants and supermarket chains in Brazil have either stopped purchasing JBS products or said they are considering doing so.
